WWE Could Lose $16 Million By Ending Saudi Arabian Deal

Despite pressure from fans, mainstream media, and even US Senators it looks like WWE will move forward with Crown Jewel for November 2. While there is no shortage of reasons why WWE should cancel the show, Vince McMahon and Co. may have 16 million reasons to execute their original plans.

According to Deadline’s Dade Hayes, WWE pulling the plug on Crown Jewel could cost the wrestling conglomerate between $2 million-$3 million in their fourth quarter. However, if WWE were to severe its 10-year deal with the Saudi Arabian government, it could cost them between $12 million-$16 million in 2019.

There has been talk of WWE moving Crown Jewel out of Saudi Arabia, but nothing appears to be imminent. It ‘s worth noting that no WWE announcers even uttered “Saudi Arabia” during Raw or SmackDown this week signaling that WWE is at least aware of the scrutiny it currently faces. WWE has released several statements underlining that they are “monitoring the situation.”

The situation at hand would be the alleged murder of Washington Post report Jamal Khashoggi by affiliates of the Saudi Arabian government. In light of that story, many US entities has either pulled out or frozen their relationship with the Saudi as many are calling for WWE to follow suit.

Considering $16 million is what it costs to get Brock Lesnar to wrestle a dozen times, it seems like a number that WWE can do without—especially considering their $1 billion deal with FOX. However, it’s impossible to know the intricacies of WWE’s balance sheet and money from the Saudi’s could be cash they need in the immediate future.

But is it worth all of this trouble?

We can’t answer that, but those in favor of WWE pressing on with the show believe that the incentives of moving forward are intangible, rather than monetary.

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip,” Randy Orton told TMZ.

Orton cited the precedent of Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks wrestling in Abu Dhabi despite customs against females competing in sports.

“Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with Saudi and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going, it doesn’t help. Going helps,” he said.

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture,” he said.

During an appearance on Fox Business’ Varney & Co JBL echoed a similar sentiment.

“My personal opinion is that they should go. I think the only way you promote change, as we did with Cuba – you isolate a country, all you do is impoverish that country. You want to promote change? WWE went to Abu Dhabi, did the first women’s match that had ever happened in the middle east, the crowd chanting in English ‘this changes,’” he said.