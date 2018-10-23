Why WWE Superstars Will Not Say ‘Saudi Arabia’ on Camera

With plenty of controversy circling their November 2 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, WWE has had to make a change in promotional tactics. While Crown Jewel is still being pumped, you won’t catch anyone in WWE uttering anything about Saudi Arabia.

That’s because there’s a company-wide gag order on even mentioning the country.

According to The Wrap, a WWE insider claimed that talent has been instructed to not say “Saudi Arabia” on camera. And for those listening keenly, that phrase has been absent from Raw and Smackdown fo to consecutive weeks.

The reason for this is the ballooning scrutiny WWE is facing for their relationship with the Saudi’s—espcially after the death of Jamal Khashoggi has turned into a murder investigation. And at this moment, the Saudi government is a leading suspect.

WWE is reportedly set to make a decision on Crown Jewel this week. Things appear to have reached a tipping point as some WWE talent are reportedly refusing to work the event. Last week WWE stance on the matter was “we’re monitoring the situation,” but now it feels like they’re on the verge of canceling the show.

Pressure from fans and mainstream media alike have pushed WWE into this corner but perhaps the most remarkable criticism has come from US Senators.

“All major private interests should review and relook their relationship with the Saudi Kingdom in light of its continuing pattern of abuse of civil rights and civil liberties, contempt for the rule of law, and bombing in Yemen using the United States military equipment and possible intelligence,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said in speaking to WCBS News Radio. “I would hope that WWE will recognize on its own a conscience and conviction if there is proof that Saudi officials approved and ordered this kind of killing, and I would lean first on the United States government to do its duty so that it can lead private interests like WWE, and the first place to look is to the United States of America.”

“I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom, especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like [WWE Crown Jewel],” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said.

“There should be a pause,” Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said when asked about WWE working with the kingdom.

“Private enterprise is private enterprise, different than a governmental entity. But because [Linda McMahon] is part of the president’s cabinet, it falls into the grey area where the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it,” Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said.