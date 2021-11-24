Seth Rollins’ Attacker Apologizes, Explains Why He Tackled Him on WWE Raw

Elisah Spencer was apprehended and turned over to the NYPD on Monday night after jumping the barricade during an episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw and tackling one of its wrestlers, Seth Rollins. He was promptly taken away by a group of security guards and referees, then charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs. The 24-year-old spoke with the New York Daily News on Wednesday and explained his actions.

“I apologized to the WWE for my actions,” Spencer said. “I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way … If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then said he had been in contact with someone claiming to be Rollins for several years. Several of those conversations have since been spread around social media.

“He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, mostly $500 or more to see if I was loyal,” Spencer said. “He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up.”

Spencer then described what happened during Raw — “My plan was to help Finn Balor. I’m a fan. I like his aura, his attitude. I like everything about his charisma. I like everything about him. I jumped from where I was sitting at. I ran and speared Seth Rollins. I busted his lip open and he caught me in a headlock. I broke the headlock and I was trying to get him, then the referees and the security guards broke us apart.”

WWE released a statement shortly after the incident — “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rollins didn’t seek medical attention after the incident and was back out at ringside for the main event later in the evening. He then spoke with TMZ about what happened.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins said “It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

“No, no serious injuries,” he added. “Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”