WWE’s Seth Rollins Channels ‘Tron’ With Backlash Gear

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the effects of Wrestlemania 34 as the rivalries between many of the Superstars are still reaching their conclusions at the latest pay-per-view Backlash.

The opening match is WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against The Miz, and Rollins kicked off the match with in ring gear that many fans are drawing comparisons to Disney’s Tron: Legacy film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seth Rollins has worn this gear, as well as different variations of it before, and can often be found dressing like a superhero. It’s just one of the many reasons fans are cheering for him over The Miz going into Sunday evening’s Backlash.

Read on to see what fans had to say about Rollins’ Tron look and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

For more information on WWE’s Backlash as it happens, see our full coverage at the following link here.

@SlurredWSports

@nomthewise

Idk which version of Seth Rollins I like more. Flamin’ Hot Rollins, Tron Rollins, or SHEILD Rollins. — Devin “Burlap Dream” M (@nomthewise) May 7, 2018

@maavila51

Seth Rollins looking like he came out of the grid from Tron #Backlash — Miguel Avila (@maavila51) May 7, 2018

@cataliyah24

Seth Rollins is wearing some Tron Inspired Acid Green and Black business and I don’t hate it. #WWEBacklash — Cataliyah Strife (@cataliyah24) May 7, 2018

@WrestlingRoyal1

@theLTGpodcast

Seth Rollins is in his Tron gear…and just got a MASSIVE reaction. It’s time for the #ICTitle #LadderMatch at #WWEGGR! pic.twitter.com/BJH6Jcon3d — LIVING THE GIMMICK (@theLTGpodcast) April 27, 2018

@SalamanderEXB

It’s Tron bad guy Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/JxvkyJmzIy — Atomic Salamander (@SalamanderEXB) May 7, 2018

@k_psi

Seth Rollins out here looking like he ready for a Tron sequel #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/iXraKHRWlZ — KVZ (@k_psi) May 7, 2018

@JorieLueker

What’s with Seth Rollins and these Tron pants ??? bring back the flames please! — Jorie Lueker (@JorieLueker) May 7, 2018

@wraparoundcurl