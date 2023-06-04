WWE: Watch Seth Rollins Successfully Defend His World Heavyweight Championship For The First Time

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship for the first time on Saturday at a WWE live event in White Plains, New York. "The Visionary" took on The Miz, beating him by cutting off his top rope dive attempt with a kick to the gut, followed by a Pedigree and Curb Stomp. Rollins will have his first televised defense on this week's Monday Night Raw against The Judgement Day's Damian Priest.

Ever since the title was first introduced, Rollins has made it his mission to establish it as the "workhorse" world championship, in stark contrast to Roman Reigns' light schedule as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins won the gold at Night of Champions against AJ Styles, kicking off his fifth world title reign in WWE.

"This title doesn't exist if our industry and our company isn't so healthy with incredible talent across the board," Rollins said on the latest episode of The Bump while reflecting on the victory (h/t Fightful). "There was a need for a title on Monday nights. There was a need for a new title because everybody is so good. You look across the board, myself, AJ Styles, all the SmackDown guys, really. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Gunther. You look at Raw, you got Cody Rhodes, you got Kevin, you got Sami. There's just tons of guys, tons of competition at the top, and we needed a prize to fight for since our Universal Champion wants to keep his part-time schedule. So we gotta have a title. I was more than thrilled to have it. I'm more than thrilled to be the guy to usher in this new era, an era of change,"

"I said it in the beginning. I want the competition. I want anybody from any brand," he added. "I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT, I don't care if it's from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain, I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight. I want the excitement. I want to elevate myself and this title along with me."

Who do you want to see Rollins defend the title against at Money in the Bank next month? Tell us your pick in the comments!