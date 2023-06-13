WWE Raw Star Drops a Big Hint That They'll Challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship Next Week

Seth Rollins announced at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw that he will have an open challenge for his World Heavyweight Championship on next week's Raw in Cleveland ahead of defending the title against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. Johnny Gargano, a Cleveland native, seemingly responded to the challenge by tweeting out, "You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀" Gargano returned to WWE under a new contract last August, but has spent the bulk of 2023 dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. Since his Unsanctioned Match with Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver, Gargano's only TV match was on May 15 when he took part in a battle royal on Raw.

Gargano originally left WWE in 2021 as his contract expired, but chose to return to the company after Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE's booking in the Summer of 2022. He told Ryan Satin as much on the Out of Character Podcast last year.

"The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and reach out or say, 'I need to come back now.' From December (2021) to December (2022), I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything," he continued. "Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn't have to think about business or wrestling, they can talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head."

You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 13, 2023

