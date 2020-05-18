Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Missing After Swimming at Beach

(Photo: WWE)

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has gone missing after being last seen going for a swim at Venice Beach. Officials are searching for him, now. Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were among swimmer caught in a strong rip currant around 4pm on Sunday. Lifeguards rushed to the scene to pull everyone out, safely rescuing Gaspard's son, but Gaspard has not been found. The LA Fire Department believes the 39-year-old wrestler "did submerge" according to their statements to media. Divers have been sent to search the area while helicopters have been searching from above.

"One witness at the scene tells us ... when lifeguards raced into the ocean, Gaspard directed rescuers to help his son first, which they did," TMZ reports. "During the rescue, we're told another big wave crashed down on Gaspard -- and that's the last time he was seen."

Gaspard is known well to WWE fans for his tenure as one half of the Cryme Tyme tag team duo, where he wrestled alongside JTG. His professional wrestling career launched in 2002 when he made a run on Tough Enough. He did not win the reality competition series but was approached by the WWE (WWF, at the time) and given an opportunity through trials in WCW Power Plant and Ohio Valley Wrestling. He departed the WWE in 2010 to pursue an acting career, appearing in titles which include Think Like a Man Too, Get Hard, The Game, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, and Birds of Prey.

(Photo: Shad Gaspard on Instagram)

The above photo was posted to Gaspard's story on Instagram, showcasing what he was last seen wearing.

The LA Fire Department has described Gaspard as last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach, 6' 7", and weighing 265 pounds. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or contact his family.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.