Shane Helms Returns to WWE as a Producer After Being Furloughed

Shane Helms was one of the many backstage producers and WWE employees to get furloughed by the company back in mid-April amid the original COVID-19 outbreak. But on Wednesday PWInsider reported that Helms was officially brought back to the company over the weekend, working the Survivor Series event this past Sunday as well as this week's Monday Night Raw.

Helms made a brief appearance in All Elite Wrestling during his absence, making a cameo in the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Helms Business pic.twitter.com/V0t7kwzBKh — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 24, 2020

"Yeah, I guess it's a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it's the same thing as being released if I go back or whatever," Helms told Wrestling Inc. regarding his situation last month. "April 15, Tax Day, of course, always sucks but it wasn't anything that was unexpected for me anyway. Kind of made sense since I was sitting at home doing nothing."

Working as The Hurricane and Gregory Helms, his original run with WWE lasted from 2001-10 and resulted in him winning the WWE Tag Team Championships twice, the Cruiserweight Championship twice (including a year-long reign) and the European and Hardcore titles once apiece.

The cost-cutting measures also resulted in more than 30 wrestlers getting released from their WWE contracts including Rusev, EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, No Way Hose, EC3, Lio Rush, Erick Rowan, Primo, Epico and Aide English. Almost ever released wrestler has since found a new home in a different promotion.

