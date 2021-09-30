Is Shane McMahon Gone From WWE?

Shane McMahon has not appeared on WWE programming since Braun Strowman chokeslammed him off a cage wall at WrestleMania 37 and several reports popped up this week over whether or not the 51-year-old executive is done with the company. Both Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp were told he no longer has a contract with the company, but the latter followed up on Fightful Select by reporting WWE officials claim he is still “a WWE talent.” It was also noted he rarely makes appearances at WWE’s offices.

Aside from working as an in-ring competitor, McMahon as worked as a referee, producer, announcer and executive vice president of Global Media for his father’s company. He initially left the WWE in 2009 and started running You On Demand, China’s first pay-per-view and video-on-demand service in China. He returned to the WWE in 2016 though still has a few business ventures outside the company. McMahon’s first match upon his return was a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker.

He explained how that program came about while on After The Bell last year — “If you can be a real-life superhero for your kids that’s a pretty powerful thing,” he said. “That was the opportunity that was given to me, to return on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania against arguably the most iconic and singular talent ever created, Mark Calaway, The Undertaker, who is also my longest-running friend in the business.

“Main eventing WrestleMania, being a special attraction for it, that was really tough to pass up,” he added. “We didn’t know where it was going to go, potentially it was going to be that one-and-done.”

McMahon then revealed that it was “The Deadman” himself who pitched the idea, saying, “I go the call from Taker. He said, ‘Hey, would you ever consider this?’ I was like, ‘Huh. Well, let me think about it.’ Ten minutes later I get a call from my dad,” Shane recalled. “He says, ‘Well, congratulations! This is what we’re doing, what do you think?’ I was like, ‘Well, it doesn’t sound like I’m thinking much.’ Typical Vince fashion.”