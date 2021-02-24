WWE Announces Largest Performance Center Signing Class in Company History

✖

One day after they reported to the Performance Center, WWE confirmed the full list of names in the largest signing class in the company's history. The lineup features a number of wrestlers that had previously been confirmed, including Impact Wrestling's Taya Valkyrie and LA Knight, Rick Steiner's son Bronson Rechsteiner, Brock Lesnar lookalike Parker Boudreaux and GCW's Christian Hubble (Blake Christian).

Check out the full list of signings below, as well as a bit of information about each:

Bronson Rechsteiner — son of WCW/WWE legend Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. Was briefly signed to the Baltimore Ravens last year before transitioning to wrestling

The largest class of recruits in WWE history has reported for training at the @WWEPC! https://t.co/IqoWZ1H8Vd — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2021

Triple H hinted at a few of the signings during a recent media conference call, adding that he's incredibly excited for some of the talent that will soon be on WWE programming.

I'm incredibly excited with Parker Boudreaux coming in," he said. "Bronson Rechsteiner. We have a lot of people coming in the door. Just as I am about people who have been here for a while like Rik Bugez and a lot of people that are at the door, but COVID has slowed it down. They are right there. When I say the future is bright, that is what I'm talking about. The ability for the people who are on deck to explode into growth and be the next star and megastar. Yes, they have to be given the opportunity and platform, but a lot is the performer."