WWE Reportedly Signing Three Popular Free Agents

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling saw all three members of The Rascalz — Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz — announce that they would be leaving the promotion in the near future. Wrestling Inc. followed up their announcement on Wednesday by reporting WWE has offered all three of them contracts, and that they're expected to sign in the very near future.

"Wrestling Inc. has learned that the group has a standing offer from WWE," Raj Giri wrote. "While they have not yet officially signed the deal, it is just considered a formality and they are expected to join the company."

The trio signed with Impact back in the fall of 2018 and quickly became fan favorites. While they never held championships, Dez and Wentz frequently found themselves in contention for the company's tag titles while Trey competed for the X-Division and Impact World Championship. Outside of Impact, Xavier and Wentz are currently in their first reign as PWG World Tag Team Champions in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Their final match next week will see Trey team with reigning Impact World Champion Rich Swann to face Dez and and Wentz.

The trio's arrival could be the jolt in the arm NXT's tag team division needs. The Black & Gold Brand's tag division used to be the most impressive in all of WWE, but beyond reigning champs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and perennial contenders The Undisputed Era, there aren't many teams to speak of.

