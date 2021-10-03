AEW Stars Mentioned During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown saw Seth Rollins invade Edge’s home while he was in the ring cutting a promo on SmackDown. “The Rated-R Superstar” immediately ran backstage and called his wife Beth Phoenix, instructing her to not go back to the house and take their kids to her brother’s while he calls “Daniel and David.” Those are the real names of FTR’s Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) and Dax Harwood (David Harwood), who are friends with Edge in real life and helped him train for his in-ring return last year.

The two AEW stars then played into the storyline by acting as though they were heading to the house on Twitter. While nothing more will likely come from this, this technically counts as a crossover between WWE and AEW.

https://twitter.com/DaxFTR/status/1444106388406407169?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/CashWheelerFTR/status/1444110365978152961?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Edge talked about training with FTR during an interview with ESPN last year — “I talked to [Triple H, Paul Levesque], and I said, ‘I can’t go to a ring anywhere because people will start seeing me. I can’t go to the PC.’ So they sent me a ring. I got a warehouse space, and I set up a ring and basically had my own personal ‘Field of Dreams,’ and I just got in there and got to work. Thankfully, I’m married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can’t say for a lot of wives. The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come, and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces.

“I was keeping up with them,” he added. “I wasn’t tired, and I wasn’t sore, and I thought, ‘OK, this is going to happen, and this is going to happen at a level that I wanted.’ I didn’t want to come back and be anything less than what I was. I’m going to have to work differently. I’m going to have different limitations … I still want to be able to go in there and be able to go half an hour.”

The segment continued the build the rubber match between Rollins and Edge, which will likely take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Edge was also drafted over to Raw earlier in the night as part of Night One of the WWE Draft.

Check out the updated rosters for both Raw and SmackDown in the list below. The second half of the 2021 Draft will take place on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Raw

Big E

Bianca Belair

Riddle

Randy Orton

Edge

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Keith Lee

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Nia Jax

Drake Maverick

Reggie

Zelina Vega

Akira Tozawa

Otis

Chad Gable

R-Truth

John Morrison

Doudrop

T-BAR

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

SmackDown