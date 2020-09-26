WWE's AJ Styles Survives Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a match between AJ Styles and Sami Zayn ahead of their upcoming Ladder Match at Clash of Champions. Despite what Zayn says Hardy is the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he will be competing in that Ladder Match as well. Tonight's match was about to kick off between Zayna and Styles when Hardy came out to give an impassioned promo. Zayn interrupted it though when he tossed a ladder on both Hardy and Styles, and that's when Adam Pierce came out to declare tonight's match a triple threat.

Hardy wasted no time going to work on Styles while Zayn was stunned, and all three traded hard shots in the match. At one point everyone was laying on the floor outside of the ring, and but they all quickly recovered and got back inside the squared circle.

Hardy would hit the Whisper in the Wind and send Zayn and Styles down to the mat. All three would et back to their feet, and Zayn would hit a helluva kick on both Zayn and Foster. Styles launched himself with a phenomenal forearm but missed Zayn and hit Hardy, and Zayn would toss Hardy from the ring and seal the win.

Styles would hit Zayn with a ladder and then race up the ladder to the Championship belts, giving fans a taste of what is to come on Sunday. These three are going to run over each other during their match, and it should be quite entertaining.

