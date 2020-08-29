WWE's Alexa Bliss Teases Heel Turn on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the return of Alexa Bliss, but everyone quickly noticed this wasn't the Bliss that's been best friends with Nikki Cross over the past few months. In a segment backstage Cross was holding one of her and Bliss' coffee mugs as she spoke to Tamina. Bliss then showed up with pink-tinged pigtails and some new gear, and she was happy to see Cross and gave her a hug. Cross asked her about her new look, saying it kind of reminded her of The Fiend, and that's when Bliss went a little crazy, teasing that a heel turn is on the horizon.

Bliss shrugged the comments off, saying that of course she wasn't like The Fiend, but before she responded she blankly stared off into space, suggesting that this actually is the case.

She then started getting frustrated and defensive, yelling at Cross and going off on her, capping it all off by taking the mug and shattering it on the ground before storming off.

This left Cross stunned, and it seems the former besties will not be returning to the way they were thanks to this whole Fiend business. It has had an effect on Bliss, and this probably means a full heel turn is coming, which couldn't be better news.

Bliss has made a good babyface and has managed to get quite a bit out of this babyface fun. That said, she's an absolutely brilliant heel, and seeing her return to that is nothing but a good thing, both for Bliss and for fans of SmackDown.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will set the stage for their No Holds Barred Triple Threat Universal Title Match, and Big E joins "Miz TV" after a contentious exchange on "Talking Smack" with The Miz."

Here's what is on deck for tonight's episode:

Roman Reigns, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman contract signing

Big E joins Miz TV

Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Are you excited for Bliss going back to being a heel? Let us know in the comments or you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.