WWE's Bianca Belair Gets a Big Win Over Shayna Baszler and Sasha Banks Hits Reginald with Massive Slap on SmackDown

Before they take on each other as part of Fastlane's Tag Team Championships match, Bianca Belair took on Shayna Baszler one on one in a match on tonight's SmackDown, and it was a battle of athleticism and technical prowess. Belair came out hot, using her agility and quickness to keep Baszler off her game and from locking in a rhythm, but Baszler managed to get a lock on Belair's leg and then started targeting Belair's arm and wrist, going for a number of holds that put increased pressure on it, and it was wearing Belair down.

Nia Jax and Sasha Bans would watch from ringside as Baszler kept going for the arm, but Belair used her power to slam Baszler and give herself some momentum, and then charged her in the corner and hit her with a big suplex.

Baszler was feeling the pain, and it kept coming with another flip and slam. Belair would go for another suplex but was thrown out of the ring by Baszler, and when she got back in she was met with a big kick from Baszler.

Meanwhile, Reginald, who was fired by Carmella earlier in the night, was thrown by Jax and Banks, and it led to Jax running into Banks.

In the ring, Belair again put her impressive power on display to lift Baszler and bring her down hard with the K.O.D., and that was enough to get the pin.

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.

"Daniel Bryan will battle Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match for the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown."

Here's the card:

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso in Steel Cage Showdown

Bianca Belair vs Shayna Baszler

What have you thought of tonight's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!