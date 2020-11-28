WWE SmackDown: Bianca Belair Beats Natalya and Ignites Bayley Feud

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a match between Bianca Belair and Natalya, two stars who were on the same team during Survivor Series. Tonight they went on on one, and it wasn't long before the supposed Captain of Team SmackDown Bayley came out to sit on commentary, though she ended up doing far more than that by the end of the night. Belair and Natalya didn't hold back once they got in the ring, and early on Belair demonstrated her impressive athleticism, jumping over Natalya and knocking out some flips, but soon Bayley would end up involved.

Bayley chirped throughout the entire match, and at one point Bianca took Natalya outside of the ring. Bayley said that wasn't smart, and almost distracted Belair enough for Natalya to get a hit, though she dodged it, almost causing Natalya to hit Bayley.

Bayley got her to stop, but then Belair went for a punch on Natalya and she dodged, meaning that Belair's punch ended up clocking Bayley right in the face and sending her to the floor.

Natalya got Belair back into the ring, but Bayley was angry and charged towards the ring as well, but she was accidentally kicked by Natalya, sending her back to the floor. Belair was able to turn things around and knock Natalya to the floor and get the pin and the win, and as she celebrated her latest win Bayley immediately starting talking to her, and Belair was all about it.

Bayley had a vengeful smirk as she got annoyed that they were playing Belair's music still, and it seems the Bayley Belair feud is now officially on. We for one cannot wait to see how this plays out on next week's SmackDown.

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Otis vs King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

