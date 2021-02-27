WWE SmackDown: Bianca Belair Chooses Sasha Banks as WrestleMania Opponent

✖

One of the biggest unanswered questions on WWE SmackDown recently involves Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. For winning the Royal Rumble Belair has her pick of opponents at WrestleMania, and the last few weeks have had stars like Carmella, Sasha Banks, and more throwing their name in the ring so to speak. Earlier today Belair revealed she would finally choose her WrestleMania opponent, and later in the episode, we finally got her answer, and it's none other than Sasha Banks.

Things started off with the crowd chanting EST, and Belair knows how many weeks and days it's been since the Royal Rumble changed her life. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville were out to give her the options, starting with Asuka and a montage. Then it was time to talk about Sasha Banks, followed by her own montage.

Belair then said it is all about choices, and ultimately the choices that you make define who you are. "My choice is clear", but she was interrupted by Reginald.

Reginald said she made the right choice last week by teaming up with Banks, and he said he knows how hard she has worked to get here and that it's been inspiring. "You are special, and we are all in awe because you are living your dream, but you know in your heart that if you choose to face Sasha Banks, it will end up a horrible nightmare."

Belair was not happy, but then Banks came out to the ring. Banks then put her hand around Reginald's shoulder and said: "didn't I tell you to never speak for me!" She pushed him out of the way and spoke to Belair directly.

She said she is the standard, and if she wanted to make history, she would choose her. She also said Belair is the second-best, and Belair wasn't having it. She said she was going to show her how wrong she is, and then pointed at the WrestleMania sign. It was officially on at WrestleMania between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, and it's going to be fire.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Edge and Roman Reigns continue their Road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits battle Sami Zayn & King Corbin and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio take on Otis and Chad Gable. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the currently confirmed card:

Street Profits vs Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs Otis and Chad Gable

Bianca Belair makes her WrestleMania Decision

