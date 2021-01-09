WWE SmackDown: Big E Defeats Apollo Crews Following Double Pinfall Spot

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E defended his title for the very first time on SmackDown this week against Apollo Crews. The match was made during last week's show, after the pair had teamed together, when in a backstage promo Big E said he would take on all challengers. Crews immediately challenged him, much to his surprise.

The two had a surprisingly competitive match, one that seemingly came to an end before the first commercial break as a suplex spot turned into a double pinfall. Crews thought that he had won the title as they went to break, but his shoulders were also down. Big E looked confused.

When they came back, the referee ruled that nobody had won the match due to the double pin and restarted the match. Big E was aggressive right off the bat after he was slapped in the face hard by Crws. After a flurry of offense from Big E, Crews fought back and got some offense in again. They clearly tried to put over Crews as a top challenger even in defeat.

In the end, Big E hit the Uranage and followed it with a Big Ending to get the pinfall.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Tonight at 8/7 C, a Gauntlet main event will determine who challenges Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Apollo Crews will challenge Intercontinental Champion Big E and The Street Profits will take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the card:

SmackDown Gauntlet Main Event - Winner Challenges Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

Apollo Crews vs Big E

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode