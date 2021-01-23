WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn Ruins Big E vs. Apollo Crews Match

WWE fans were ready for an Intercontinental Championship rematch Friday night during SmackDown between Big E and Apollo Crews. However, due to some involvement from Sami Zayn, the match never achieved what it set out for.

The match started off with a confident Big E on offense. Crews quickly turned the tide with a big kick. He followed that up by hitting some German suplexes.

Big E took advantage and went back on offense following a Uranage. The two men fought to the outside where Crews hit a moonsault off the ring apron. Back in the ring, Crews went up top but E crotched him on the top turnbuckle. Big E went for a superplex but Crews countered back with some headbutts. Crews came off the second rope with a dropkick to Big E just as Sami Zayn took his handcuffs off at ringside.

Zayn had been protesting ringside, handcuffing himself to the ringside barrier throughout the show and holding up some signs while his crew filmed him. However, after taking the handcuffs off, he ran into the ring and took out Crews with a Helluva Kick immediately after the dropkick spot to end the match in a disqualification.