WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman Attacks Alexa Bliss, Tricks The Fiend in Wild Ending

✖

Earlier on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw Nikki Cross trying to talk to her friend Alexa Bliss about what happened with The Fiend last week, but she wasn't ready to talk about it. Bliss did address the situation in an interview later in the night, and it started off with the question of her relationship with Braun. "When you first meet Braun he can be intimidating, but I got to know the man behind the monster." She was then asked if she ever thought there would be anything between them romantically, and Bliss said she didn't know. She was asked if that was why she was targeted by The Fiend, and she said she didn't know and that you would have to ask him. Little did she know she would be coming into contact with both Fiend and Strowman later in the night in a crazy sequence.

Back to the interview though. When asked about surviving the encounter with The Fiend, she called it terrifying but also strangely compelling, and that she could sort of feel his presence, and that she understood when people said moth to a flame.

They then played the footage from the other night when Braun said he didn't care about Bliss and that she meant nothing to him. She was then asked about Braun's comments and how they made her feel, and Bliss looked emotional during this point, and then things faded to black.

Later in the night Braun Strowman came out with a new look, and told Fiend to get out there and face his fears, threatening to rip him from limb from limb.

Bliss then came out and talked to Braun, saying for the sake of them they needed to have a conversation. She said this is not the Braun she knows, especially last week when he said he didn't give a dam about her. Braun said she tried to use him as a pawn, and then said you think you can use me a clown and then talked about all the things they did together.

He then said everyone who comes in contact with The Fiend changes, and told her to get out of the ring and that he wanted The Fiend. She then said be careful what you wish for, and said if I can't talk some sense into you then I'll slap some sense into you. She then slapped him in the face hard, and kept doing it over and over again, telling him to wake up.

He then picked her up and held her over his shoulders, and then the screen started to go out and the lights dimmed. Braun kept asking for Fiend as he held her, and then he tossed her in the air and the lights went out.

When they came back on Bliss was in the ring. on the ground with Fiend next to her. Strowman then appeared on the screen and started laughing maniacally, and then Fiend joined in on the laughter, while Bliss looked hurt and confused. The two kept laughing until Strowman screamed, and then things faded to black.

