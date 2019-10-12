Watch: Cain Velasquez Promises to Scar Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared on Friday Night SmackDown this week to address Lesnar’s upcoming match with former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez at the Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31. Heyman brought up how the only thing that Lesnar fears is repeating the night he lost his UFC title to Velasquez back in 2010, and that “The Beast” plans on facing his fear head-on in Saudi Arabia. Velasquez then appeared on the stage alongside Rey Mysterio, and in a brief promo he promised to take down the reigning world champion.

“I’ll beat you again,” Velasqeuz said, before switching over to Spanish. Mysterio gave a translation — “He said at Crown Jewel, he’s going to give a matching scar on the other side of your face.”

This story is developing…