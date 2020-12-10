TLC Contract Signing, Two Matches Announced for This Week's WWE SmackDown

✖

Friday Night SmackDown will look to keep the ball rolling towards the TLC pay-per-view this week, as two non-title matches have been confirmed along with a contract signing. Sasha Banks and Carmella will sign on the dotted line ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match, while Big E will challenge Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler faces Montez Ford.

E has recently turned his attention towards Zayn and his stranglehold over the IC title, while Ziggler and Robert Roode managed to knock off The Street Profits in a recent non-title tag match. There's a good chance both matches could be added to the Dec. 20 pay-per-view by the end of the night.

The show will also feature the latest chapter in the new rivalry between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" closed out last week's episode by attacking both Owens and Jey Uso with a steel chair. The pair will clash over the Universal Championship in a TLC Match at TLC.

On top of that, Goldberg openly tried to call out Reigns while appearing on this week's The Bump.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Reigns brushed off the challenge, keeping his focus on Owens.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Check out the lineup for TLC below: