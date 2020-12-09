Roman Reigns Responds to Goldberg's Challenge

✖

Goldberg made waves on Wednesday morning by appearing on The Bump and outright calling out Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if their was unfinished business between the two, which he responded with, "Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at subpar level.

"Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him," he continued. "So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Hours later Reigns (somewhat) responded by Goldberg's challenge by ignoring the WCW legend and keeping his full attention on Kevin Owens.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Reigns will defend his title against Owens in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at the TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 20.

This story is developing...