WWE SmackDown: Carmella and Billie Kay Join WrestleMania 37's Tag Turmoil Match

✖

The Tag Turmoil match already featured four of WWE's Women's Division Tag Teams competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but the big WrestleMania 37 match just got another team hunting for the top prize. During tonight's SmackDown, we saw Tamina face down Nia Jax, and things were not going well for Nia until Reginald interference opened up an opportunity for Jax to win the match. When things shifted backstage, we saw several of the tag teams in the match interviewed, and joining them was the newest team of Billie Kay and Carmella.

During the segment, it was revealed that Carmella and Kay will officially be joining the WrestleMania Tag Turmoil match this weekend, and they are primed to become a fan favorite group. You can see part of the segment below.

Will @RJStadium be able to contain the Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match at #WrestleMania?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rMqqERVS4Q — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 10, 2021

It was actually previously revealed that the team would be part. of the match, but it was by accident. A promo image was used with Carmella and Kay in the image, and when fans picked up on it, the image was deleted. Now we know why since tonight's events reveal it was supposed to be revealed tonight.

Regardless of when it was revealed, fans are happy to have Kay and Carmella in the match, and who knows, maybe they'll be the next Tag Team Champions.

Here's. thefull card for both nights of WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

What do you think of the lineup so far for WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!