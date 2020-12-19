WWE's Carmella Shatters Another Wine Bottle Over Sasha Banks Ahead of TLC on SmackDown

✖

Before Sasha Banks and Carmella battle it out in the ring at this weekend's TLC, Carmella and Akeem Young decided to throw a special toast to Banks on tonight's SmackDown. The two had a table set up with glasses of wine, and while it was a toast to Banks, it was quickly apparent it was more of a roast of Banks, as Carmella went in on Banks' need to be the best and her title as The Boss. She also talked about why she gets under Banks' skin so much, taking plenty of jabs at her opponent along the way.

"Who is Sasha Banks if she's not the boss? Who is Sasha Banks if she's not the best? And it's sad, because that's a question that not even Sasha Banks knows the answer to, and that's why she comes so unglued around me. That's why she's so desperate. It's actually really sad if you think about it. Think I'm going to need a little pick me up. Nothing raises my spirit like a glass of champagne."

That tastes cheap and frantic, kind of like Sasha Banks". Banks' music then hit and made her way into the ring. She drank a glass of Champagne and then threw it in Carmella's face.

After that, she gave Carmella a beatdown and locked in the Banks Statement until Young got in the ring, but Banks quickly looked to lock him up as well but Carmella broke another bottle of win on Banks' back, sending her to the ground.

Carmella then gloated a bit and drank another glass, soaking in the win.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

Following a scored a non-title victory over the SmackDown Tag Team Champions several weeks ago, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will look to unseat The Street Profits. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FS1.

Here's the match lineup:

Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Bayley vs Bianca Belair

Carmella's Champagne Toast

First Annual Sami Awards

