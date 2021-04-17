WWE's Dirty Dawgs Retain Their Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a throwdown between the Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) and the Street Profits, who have said that Roode and Ziggler are too scared to defend their Championships. They finally got their match tonight, and starting things off was Angelo Dawkins and Ziggler, and early on it was all Street Profits. Dawkins and Montez Ford kept Ziggler isolated in the corner, tagging in and out and wearing him down, but eventually, Ziggler got to his partner, though Ford managed to send Ziggler into Roode and then the Street Profits sent both stars reeling until Dawkins hit Roode with a flurry of offense.

The Street Profits were hitting on all cylinders, getting hyped for the camera as Roode and Ziggler were both on the ground. Roode ended up being pinned but kicked out before the 3-count. Dawkins then kept up the attack on Roode, but got some space after dodging a move in the corner. A spinbuster by Roode was followed by a pin attempt, but Dawkins kicked out.

Roode then tagged in Ziggler, who went for a pin but Dawkins kicked out once more. They started to isolate Dawkins in their corner, as Roode tagged in and hit Dawkins with punches and then a slam but Dawkins kicked out of another pin. Ziggler then kicked a contained Dawkins, and Ziggler cut off Dawkins from his partner, but Dawkins caught him and catapulted him into the turnbuckle.

Dawkins crawled towards Ford as Ziggler went to tag Roode, and both were tagged in. Ford was on fire, dropkicking Roode and Ziggler, and then hit both stars again. Roode went to slam Ford but Ford landed on his feet and then hit a standing moonsault but Roode kicked out of the pin attempt.

Ford launched over the ropes and hit both of the Champs, and then Dawkins set up Roode in the middle of the ring for a big splash from Ford, and after he landed he went. for the pin but Ziggler broke it up. Eventually, it was just Ford and Roode in the ring, and Ziggler made a tag that Ford didn't see. Ziggler hit a ZigZag from behind and got the pin. and the win, since he was the legal man, retaining their Championships.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

The blue brand prepares for the fallout from WrestleMania as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode look to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio battles Otis and more.

Here's what is on deck:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs The Street Profits

Rey Mysterio vs Otis

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!