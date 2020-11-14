WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre Defeats Jey Uso, Stares Down Roman Reigns

The main event of WWE SmackDown saw Raw’s Drew McIntyre take on Jey Uso, a match that was set up earlier in the opening segment of the show despite backstage protesting from Reigns. McIntyre showed up on SmackDown touting the fact that he believes he will defeat Orton on Monday night to recapture the WWE Championship and go on to face Reigns at Survivor Series.

In that face to face segment, Uso ended up coming to Reigns’ side and the challenge was made. Reigns later screamed at Uso backstage that he didn’t need him standing up for him.

The match itself was a back and forth affair early until Uso briefly took the lead late after Reigns came down to watch at ringside. By this point, the two were having a very good match. One of the coolest spots in the match happened when McIntyre hit a pop-up powerbomb on Uso.

With McIntyre down and out, Reigns told Uso to do more. Jey got into the ring, got on top of McIntyre, and began pummeling him with right hands.

Jey then stood up for a breath, and when he turned around, ran into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Drew then covered him for the pinfall. The show ended with McIntyre staring down Reigns on the outside of the ring.