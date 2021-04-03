WWE: Edge Reveals Return of the Rated-R Superstar on SmackDown

✖

Edge kicked off tonight's SmackDown, and he looked amped to say the least. He made his way to the ring and picked up a microphone, starting with a heavy sigh. "What happened at Fastlane, what happened last week at SmackDown, the mayhem the destruction, it didn't need to happen. But maybe it did. May this was all inevitable. Maybe I was naive that I could travel the road to WrestleMania without any speedbumps, or maybe more fittingly any roadkill because that's what Daniel Bryan is after weaseling into my match at WrestleMania."

Edge went on to a that the idea of tagging with Bryan was intriguing to him, but that evidently wasn't enough for Daniel. He said he was so focused on Roman that he didn't see Bryan coming, and that his lesson is learned.

He called Bryan's offerings brave, though he was clearly mocking him. He said he got outplayed, and that while he is mad at Daniel, he wanted to thank him, because it made him look in the mirror and find the Edge he wanted to see, the Rated-R superstar.

He then showed the graphic for the Triple Threat and said Adam Pearce earned his paycheck. Edge then said he did snap after getting hit with Bryan's running knee and Reigns' meddling, and it woke him the hell up.

He said it felt good when he hit them with the chair, and next time he won't hesitate.

We then see Daniel Bryan, who will face Jey Uso in a Street Fight, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Edge make an appearance.

Here's the official description of tonight's SmackDown.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan aim for retaliation against an unhinged Edge tonight, and Sami Zayn brings YouTube star Logan Paul for the Red Carpet Premiere of his documentary trailer on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

What have you thought of tonight's SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!