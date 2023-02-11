WWE SmackDown Fans Losing It Over Sami Zayn Acknowledging Jey Uso

Jey Uso made his grand return to WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown, where he would reunite with Jimmy to successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Jey's story wasn't over though, as later in the night Sami Zayn would find Jey and thank him for turning his back on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when they attacked Zayn. Zayn also told Jey that he was going to take down Reigns and there was a way out for Jey, and then he told Jey he acknowledged him. The moment had WWE fans losing it, and you can find some of the reactions rolling in starting on the next slide.

Zayn told Jey that he acknowledged him and held his fist out for a fist bump. Jey didn't return it right away and told Zayn he should get out of there with that. Zayn continued to hold his hand out and said "I'm leaving", and then Jey hit him with the fist bump. Zayn turned to leave and Jey walked off.

Earlier in the night Jimmy asked Jey if he was in or out of The Bloodline, and Jey said he didn't know yet. Paul Heyman overheard that conversation and when Jey left he confronted Jimmy about it without letting on he had already heard what was said. Jimmy covered for Jey, and later in the night, Heyman told Jimmy Reigns said not to worry about Elimination Chamber and to stay home. He also indicated what was seen on TV.

It remains to be seen what Reigns does with the information, and if they also saw Jey talking to Sami or just the interaction between Jimmy and Jey. Reigns will face Zayn at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and this could possibly set up the Tag match that many want to see happen at WrestleMania.

One theory is that Zayn will be screwed out of a win at Chamber, and then will team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos and ultimately take them down. Another theory is that Jey will heartbreakingly turn on Jey at Chamber, costing think the match. Both are compelling options, and it could end up being a mix of all of those ideas.

What did you think of tonight's exchange between Sami and Jey? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!