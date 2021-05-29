WWE SmackDown Fans Giddy Over Bayley Scolding Michael Cole for Calling Bianca Belair Belanca

If you need a reminder of just how entertaining Bayley is, look no further than tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Bianca Belair was set to take on Carmella, and as the two got ready to throw down in the ring Bayley made her way to the commentary desk. Bayley was in rare form too, and furthered her feud with Belair by the end of the night, laughing at the SmackDown Women's Champion as she stood on the announce desk. That said, the highlight of the night was when Michael Cole accidentally pronounced Bianca's name as Belanca, and as soon as she heard it Bayley pounced.

Bayley called Cole a stupid idiot and said her name is Bianca, laughing at Cole right after. This didn't seem planned and was just an honest mistake on Cole's part, but Bayley capitalized on it and instantly made it a classic moment.

That's why it didn't take long for reactions to start pouring in, and fans cannot get enough of the moment. Fans are already using Belanca in hashtags, and they also point out just how entertaining Bayley is, especially when she's paired with Cole. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

Bayley and Cole have already produced some amazing moments together, and they often antagonize each other when Bayley's in the ring. Bayley will call out his commentary and shoot barbs back at him, while Cole will throw occasional jabs of his own.

Bayley even shaved his name into the back of her head at one point for a match, and we can't wait to see what jabs they throw next.

In the meantime, you can check out what fans had to say starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think of Belanca in the comments or by talking all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!