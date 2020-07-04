WWE Fans Loving Sasha 3 Belts on SmackDown
Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured a throwdown between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, a match that was the result of Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupting Bayley and Sasha Banks' celebration of...well, themselves. Banks ended up accepting a challenge by Bliss on Bayley's behalf, kind of like what Bayley has done to Banks over recent weeks, but that wasn't the biggest takeaway from the match. That would end up being Sasha holding Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, and combined with the two Tag Team Championships she was also holding, gave us a preview of what a Champion Sasha would look like, and now fans are calling her Sasha 3 Belts and 3 Belts Banks.
Fans had a lot to say about Sasha 3 Belts on social media, and we've included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide. This is the next phase of the long-running storyline between Banks and Bayley, and fans loved seeing Banks wearing the title, even if it was just temporarily.
That said, many fans are looking at it as a sign of things to come, and we definitely see a Banks title run in the future.
Fans also picked up on the fact that Banks has started doing all the things to Bayley that Bayley was doing to her, including booking her in matches against powerful opponents, and they even caught her hilarious reaction to Bayley's comments on no one being better than her.
The seeds are planted, and they will come to fruition sooner than later.
The Belt Looks Good
More than a few fans noticed the belt around Sasha's waist, and they are definitely down for her to have it and soon.
The SmackDown women's championship around Sasha's waist look pretty good. 💙— Maëlys_dsnn. #ThankYouBecky (@BeckyLynchTheMA) July 4, 2020
"The SmackDown women’s championship around Sasha’s waist look pretty good. Blue heart"prevnext
I'll Hold Onto That For Ya
Fans noticed how Sasha was holding onto to the title for Bayley, but we imagine she's out to make it her own sooner than later.
Look at how Sasha is holding her "friend's" SD Women's Title after throwing said friend into a match with Bliss—love catching these moments—#SmackDown— Sean Battle (@StrongStyleSean) July 4, 2020
"Look at how Sasha is holding her “friend’s” SD Women’s Title after throwing said friend into a match with Bliss—love catching these moments—#SmackDown"prevnext
They Noticed
Fans quickly took notice of Sasha wearing the belt, especially since she didn't just sling it over her shoulder, but rather wore it as if it was hers.
sasha wearing the smackdown title around her waist 🥰🥰🥰— alex ♡ (@fourhorsewcmen) July 4, 2020
"sasha wearing the smackdown title around her waist Smiling face with 3 heartsSmiling face with 3 heartsSmiling face with 3 hearts"prevnext
Fire
Sasha actually had two belts, with the first being her Tag Team Championship belt and Bayley's SmackDown Championship belt, though we imagine it won't be long until both are hers and hers alone.
Sasha banks with all those belts is 🔥 #smackdown— Antonio Liranzo (@Tonynana101) July 4, 2020
"Sasha banks with all those belts is Fire #smackdown"prevnext
Sasha Three Belts
One fan gave us a preview of what could be coming, as Sasha is holding both Tag Team Championship belts and the Women's SmackDown title.
Tonight on #SmackDown 😜 https://t.co/43lM9A5ylL— Justin // FAN ACCOUNT ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 (@SashasTopGuy) July 4, 2020
"Tonight on #SmackDown Winking face with tongue"prevnext
The Future
For many, this was a preview of the future, and it's one that many are excited for.
Sasha Has The SmackDown Belt Around Her Waist #SmackDown She's Not Slick 😏 @SashaBanksWWE She's Showing Us The Future 😉— 🅝🅘🅖🅗🅣🅦🅘🅝🅖 (@_CrownMePoison) July 4, 2020
"Sasha Has The SmackDown Belt Around Her Waist SmackDown She’s Not Slick Smirking face @SashaBanksWWE She’s Showing Us The Future Winking face"prevnext
3-Belt Banks0comments
There are a few options for a nickname, but we think 3 Belt Banks is pretty great.
3BeltBanks, is what I NEED😭😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/T46xa27DTC— 𝙱𝔸D_𝔹Ĭ̈T̑̈𝙲𝗛_ʙ𝐀𝗡𝙺$💀|ʙʟᴍ (@theebluepriint) July 4, 2020
"3BeltBanks, is what I NEEDLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face#SmackDown"prev
