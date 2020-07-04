WWE Fans Loving Sasha 3 Belts on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured a throwdown between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, a match that was the result of Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupting Bayley and Sasha Banks' celebration of...well, themselves. Banks ended up accepting a challenge by Bliss on Bayley's behalf, kind of like what Bayley has done to Banks over recent weeks, but that wasn't the biggest takeaway from the match. That would end up being Sasha holding Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, and combined with the two Tag Team Championships she was also holding, gave us a preview of what a Champion Sasha would look like, and now fans are calling her Sasha 3 Belts and 3 Belts Banks.

Fans had a lot to say about Sasha 3 Belts on social media, and we've included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide. This is the next phase of the long-running storyline between Banks and Bayley, and fans loved seeing Banks wearing the title, even if it was just temporarily.

That said, many fans are looking at it as a sign of things to come, and we definitely see a Banks title run in the future.

Fans also picked up on the fact that Banks has started doing all the things to Bayley that Bayley was doing to her, including booking her in matches against powerful opponents, and they even caught her hilarious reaction to Bayley's comments on no one being better than her.

The seeds are planted, and they will come to fruition sooner than later.

