WWE Fans Aren't Thrilled With Timing of Matt Riddle's SmackDown Debut
Matt Riddle made his debut on WWE SmackDown tonight, and after the week of allegations, fans wondered how they would handle those in his FOX television debut. The show was pretaped, so some thought WWE might edit out Riddle's debut and push that to another week. After fans saw the opening segment, it was clear that WWE would have had to scrap almost the entire first 45 minutes of the show, as Riddle was introduced during AJ Styles' opening promo which went straight into a match. Fans are already reacting to the debut, and so far they are conflicted about whether it should be happening right now.
For those unfamiliar with what's been happening, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by Candy Cartwright. Riddle's attorney has since issued a statement on behalf of the family, which you can read below.
“The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”
You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
"Bray Wyatt ends his silence, AJ Styles ushers in his Intercontinental Championship reign, and Mandy Rose joins "Miz TV."
Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:
Bray Wyatt and Firefly Fun House Return
AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship Presentation
Mandy Rose on Miz TV
Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut
Feels Awkward
The elephant in the room was evident since the show was pre-taped.
This being pre tapped makes it all kind of awkward. #SmackDown— Derek (@GrandeHero) June 20, 2020
Hell Yeah
Some couldn't be more thrilled about Riddle coming to SmackDown.
@SuperKingofBros debut match on SD against @AJStylesOrg ??? HELL YEAH BROO !! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hCCEsSTre3— RAF (@RAF1179) June 20, 2020
Replaced
Others feel that the match should've been replaced with something else, maybe a repeat of the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.
Should've replaced all this with a re-airing of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. #SmackDown— Michael (@Michael24Davis) June 20, 2020
Edited Out
Some wish they could have edited out the match, but with the way his debut was woven into the first segment, there wasn't much they could do without cutting the first hour out.
Yeah, no way they could’ve edited him out of that. This is all weird and terrible #SmackDown— Kyle (@KyWy75) June 20, 2020
OMG
Others were just happy to get a Riddle vs Styles match so early in Riddle's run on SmackDown.
Omg!!!! Aj vs Matt!!! What A Friday!!!! #SmackDown
P.S. I'm Happy Af!!!😁😁😁😁😁— _Its.Just.Brian_♏ (@Life_OfBrian) June 20, 2020
"Omg!!!! Aj vs Matt!!! What A Friday!!!! #SmackDown
Bad Timing
Some fans just think all of this is a terrible idea.
Pretty bad timing for WWE to show Riddle’s debut.
Worst idea ever. #SmackDown— Bee (@Moxllins_) June 20, 2020
"Pretty bad timing for WWE to show Riddle’s debut.
While the segment itself might be fine, it's making some fans uncomfortable with everything that's happened over the past few days.
Riddle debut feels kind of uncomfortable given everything going on right now. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DbKvsvDRJK— Listen to #StayWatchin | Larry McAllister II (@LARRYTRON) June 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.