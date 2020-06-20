WWE Fans Aren't Thrilled With Timing of Matt Riddle's SmackDown Debut

Matt Riddle made his debut on WWE SmackDown tonight, and after the week of allegations, fans wondered how they would handle those in his FOX television debut. The show was pretaped, so some thought WWE might edit out Riddle's debut and push that to another week. After fans saw the opening segment, it was clear that WWE would have had to scrap almost the entire first 45 minutes of the show, as Riddle was introduced during AJ Styles' opening promo which went straight into a match. Fans are already reacting to the debut, and so far they are conflicted about whether it should be happening right now.

For those unfamiliar with what's been happening, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by Candy Cartwright. Riddle's attorney has since issued a statement on behalf of the family, which you can read below.

“The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”

