WWE SmackDown Fans Are Thanking Charlotte For Kicking Sasha Bayley Feud Into Gear
Charlotte came out to SmackDown tonight, proudly wearing her NXT Championship, though she didn't really have any NXT business to address tonight. Instead, her focus was on Sasha Banks and Bayley, who interrupted her promo before it could really get started. While Bayley and Sasha were the ones doing the interrupting, it was Charlotte who had the last laugh though, delivering a fire promo that did more to move the Sasha turning on Bayley storyline forward than several weeks of SmackDown combined. Fans are quite appreciative of that too, and we've collected some of the best reactions and thank you posts to Charlotte that came after the segment.
As for what Charlotte said, she took aim misty at Sasha, dismissing Bayley after Bayley attempting to get under her skin. She was talking to Sasha, asking her if she was okay with being an afterthought, and then bringing up her championship past.
Bayley kept cutting Sasha off, and Charlotte asked for someone to cut off her mic so that Sasha maybe could talk for herself. This all seemed to really affect Sasha from her expression, and this was a much-needed boost to a slow-moving but much-anticipated payoff.
"Are you your own woman, or are you just going to be @itsBayleyWWE's lackey and happy being an afterthought?" - @MsCharlotteWWE to @SashaBanksWWE 👀👀👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3Odr5DYjYa— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 16, 2020
"Are you your own woman, or are you just going to be @itsBayleyWWE's lackey and happy being an afterthought?" - @MsCharlotteWWE to @SashaBanksWWE EyesEyesEyes"
You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.
"Otis brings his Money in the Bank contract to "Miz TV," Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown and a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion begins on FOX."
The full SmackDown card is as follows.
Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Baron Corbin vs Elias
Otis and Mystery Partner vs Miz and Morrison
Charlotte Flair Returns to SmackDown
Hit the next slide to check out some of the best reactions to Charlotte's harsh words for Sasha.
Did you like Charlotte's promo? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!
Best Use
Fans weren't necessarily sold on Charlotte being featured on SmackDown since she is on Raw and NXT at the moment, but they were won over after that fire promo, which was the perfect thing to push the Sasha Bayley feud forward.
If you're going to bring Charlotte on Smackdown that was the best use for her right there. Furthering Sasha and Bayley. I enjoyed that. #SmackDown— 𝓜𝓮𝓵𝔂𝓼𝓼𝓪 𝓓𝓪𝔀𝓷 ❤️ (@LunaticGirlieMW) May 16, 2020
"If you're going to bring Charlotte on Smackdown that was the best use for her right there. Furthering Sasha and Bayley. I enjoyed that. #SmackDown"
Dropping By
This feud has been a truly slow burn, but it just got a big boost thanks to Charlotte.
Charlotte just dropping by #SmackDown to kick start the Bayley/Sasha feud we’re all waiting for. 🔥🔥🔥— ɴᴀᴛᴀʟɪᴇ 👑 (@topbunrollins) May 16, 2020
"Charlotte just dropping by #SmackDown to kick start the Bayley/Sasha feud we’re all waiting for."
Thanks to Charlotte
Fans are seriously thanking Charlotte for giving this feud the push it needed, and you can definitely see why.
The Bayley/Sasha feud begins all thanks to The queen! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CTHJw2muRa— ❤ROXY💙 (@XxSAgirl210xX) May 16, 2020
"The Bayley/Sasha feud begins all thanks to The queen! #SmackDown"
Valid Points
Fans are loving Charlotte's promo for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest is that the points she made are incredibly valid, and that's what will push Sasha to finally turn on Bayley.
Charlotte made some very valid points about Sasha tbh.
Can't wait til Sasha turns and we get the Sasha vs Bayley feud.#SmackDown— P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) May 16, 2020
"Charlotte made some very valid points about Sasha tbh.
Can't wait til Sasha turns and we get the Sasha vs Bayley feud.
#SmackDown"
Stirring the Pot
The Queen dropped by just to shake things up, and boy did she succeed.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR STIRRING THE POT. NEVER SLANDERED. ALWAYS STANNED. #SmackDown #4HW— Mr. Money 💰 & Magic ✨ (@theangelocarter) May 16, 2020
"CHARLOTTE FLAIR STIRRING THE POT. NEVER SLANDERED. ALWAYS STANNED. #SmackDown #4HW"
Of All People
Not everyone is crazy about Charlotte being the one to do it, though despite that they are happy that the feud is moving forward finally.
So they have #charolette out of all people be the one to push smarten up #SashaBanks turn on #bayley enough already #SmackDown @JcsCommentary @baspeedyg @DrHugeShow @CountdownEnded @RealBluEEaZY pic.twitter.com/mlw78DQSML— Rick. (@Rcard0_) May 16, 2020
"So they have #charolette out of all people be the one to push smarten up #SashaBanks turn on #bayley enough already #SmackDown
@JcsCommentary @baspeedyg @DrHugeShow @CountdownEnded @RealBluEEaZY"
Thank You0comments
Sometimes you just want to say thanks, and plenty of fans are saying thank you to Charlotte after that segment.
Thank you, Charlotte #SmackDown— Legit Bo$$ 💎Fan💎 (@xTheLegitBoss) May 16, 2020
"Thank you, Charlotte
#SmackDown"
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.