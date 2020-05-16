WWE SmackDown Fans Are Thanking Charlotte For Kicking Sasha Bayley Feud Into Gear

Charlotte came out to SmackDown tonight, proudly wearing her NXT Championship, though she didn't really have any NXT business to address tonight. Instead, her focus was on Sasha Banks and Bayley, who interrupted her promo before it could really get started. While Bayley and Sasha were the ones doing the interrupting, it was Charlotte who had the last laugh though, delivering a fire promo that did more to move the Sasha turning on Bayley storyline forward than several weeks of SmackDown combined. Fans are quite appreciative of that too, and we've collected some of the best reactions and thank you posts to Charlotte that came after the segment.

As for what Charlotte said, she took aim misty at Sasha, dismissing Bayley after Bayley attempting to get under her skin. She was talking to Sasha, asking her if she was okay with being an afterthought, and then bringing up her championship past.

Bayley kept cutting Sasha off, and Charlotte asked for someone to cut off her mic so that Sasha maybe could talk for herself. This all seemed to really affect Sasha from her expression, and this was a much-needed boost to a slow-moving but much-anticipated payoff.

"Are you your own woman, or are you just going to be @itsBayleyWWE's lackey and happy being an afterthought?" - @MsCharlotteWWE to @SashaBanksWWE 👀👀👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3Odr5DYjYa — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 16, 2020

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.

"Otis brings his Money in the Bank contract to "Miz TV," Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown and a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion begins on FOX."

The full SmackDown card is as follows.

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Baron Corbin vs Elias

Otis and Mystery Partner vs Miz and Morrison

Charlotte Flair Returns to SmackDown

