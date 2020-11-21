WWE SmackDown: Final Survivor Series Teammates Revealed

✖

Tonight's SmackDown finalized both Survivor Series teams tonight, and two of them were done in backstage segments. The first was the men's team, which Adam Pierce revealed to be the delightful Otis, and Gable was right there to cheer him on. Next we moved to the women's team, where Natalya was asking Pierce if he could just name her to the squad. Pierce then said he was adding someone to the squad who was a proven leader and champion, though to Natalya's dismay he said it was Bayley.

Bayley came out before the match could even start, and she came to sit down next to Bianca Belair as they watched Natalya and Tamina compete for that last spot. Bayley was annoyed that she had to wait so long to invite herself to the commentary desk, and that was when Tamina slammed Natalya into the steel stairs. Bayley named herself the captain here, and Bianca contested that, and ran off her achievements up to this point. We then saw Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan backstage watching the match, and Bayley again said it was Captain Time.

Natalya was able to overtake Tamina and qualify for the SmackDown Survivor Series team, and now the team was complete. Bayley rushed to the ring as the "Captain" and tried to get Bianca to come to the ring, but she was not having Bayley's attempted control of this team.

Morgan and Riott did come out and eventually everyone got in the ring to celebrate, but it seems a Bianca Bayley feud is starting to build, and I am here for that all day long.

After reclaiming the WWE Championship from Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre is traveling back to SmackDown for a Survivor Series Contract Signing with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Plus Daniel Bryan returns for retribution of Jey Uso. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.

Here's what's on the card tonight:

WWE Champion vs Universal Champion Survivor Series Contract Signing

Seth Rollins vs Buddy Murphy

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso

