Report: WWE SmackDown on FOX Will Feature New Cameras, Cinematic Feel

When WWE SmackDown moves to FOX later this year, there will be more visual changes than just the network logo that appears during the broadcast. According to a new report, WWE will be using new cameras to film the show itself, giving it a more cinematic feel and look.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported in recent weeks that WWE had purchased the new cameras and would be testing them out soon in preparation for possible use when SmackDown moves to FOX in October. According to reports, those tests went well and WWE was pleased enough to move forward with making the change.

According to WrestleVotes, the cameras will give the footage filmed that cinematic feel that is often seen and felt when watching a WWE 24 documentary special. This is all part of a larger plan to make the show feel bigger and like more of an event. It’s not lost on the company that AEW will be debuting on TNT just two days before SmackDown debuts on FOX, and one of the goals is to make the AEW show appear minor league compared to what fans view on FOX Friday nights.

That debut show on FOX is likely to feature several special appearances. WWE has been wanting to get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the show, and it’s likely a few more stars from the past will pop-up during the broadcast. There’s also talk of turning the show into a 20th anniversary celebration, as SmackDown originally debuted in 1999 (albeit in August).

The last time that WWE made a noticeable change to their camera equipment would have been over a decade ago when all of their broadcasts went to widescreen HD.

It will be interesting to see how the average fan reacts to the change and whether they notice the difference from the start, especially given how much money WWE is spending in upgrading their camera equipment for this purpose.