Big E To Defend WWE Intercontinental Title Next Week On SmackDown

Big E's first WWE Intercontinental Championship defense has been announced. It revealed during Friday night's edition of SmackDown this week that Big E will defend the title next week against Apollo Crews. The bout came about after Big E and Crews tagged together on this week's show, defeating King Corbin and Sami Zayn in an impromptu match (it was originally scheduled as Big E vs. Corbin).

After the bout, Big E and Crews were being interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton about their victory. Big E began talking about how he wants to be a fighting champion this year and will take on all comers. Crews then said to consider that challenge accepted, becoming Big E's first official challenger since winning the title last week.

Some tension then developed between the two, as Big E looked annoyed. Crews said that it would be an honor to face him for the championship next week, but he also said that Big E might not be as lucky when he (Crews) isn't watching his back like he was this week.

Big E won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match that main event the Christmas night edition of SmackDown last week on FOX.