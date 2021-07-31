WWE: John Cena Addresses Roman Reigns' Missionary Comments, Pokes Fun at Bella Proposal on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with another introduction from John Cena, and after a rousing response from the crowd (and that oh so great music), Cena picked up the microphone. First though WWE recapped Cena's return and Roman denying the match at SummerSlam, followed by Finn Balor's challenge to Roman. When w got back to Cena, Cena did address the missionary comment and said that if you could find someone who could keep missionary interesting for two decades you ought to keep them in your life.

He said that tonight Reigns signs a contract to face Balor at SummerSlam. While he said that it was only half bad, because all the respect to Balor, it does prove that Reigns sucks.

He then called Reigns a child, a scared child, and said it wasn't about being rejected because everyone's seen him rejected on live TV, referencing his proposal to Nikki Bella. He then said it was stupid for Reigns to insult that he came back as the same person because of course he would.

He brought up Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, and how they wouldn't return as different people because that's who they are. He then went in on Reigns.

"Roman Reigns has to change every two years because you people stop caring about him," Cena said. "You stop caring about him because you don't believe in him, and you don't believe him because he doesn't believe in himself. Roman Reigns is nothing more than a lazy stooge named Joe, and cruises by using every gimmick in the system", and then said he was so afraid to fail.

"I would have embarrassed your ass at SummerSlam and you know it. It's not about how I look, it's about SummerSlam and how I'll make you look," Cena said.

Baron Corbin came out afterwards and asked Cena for help. He described his situation and Cena tried to give him some money but then Corbin got frustrated. He asked if he could be cast in the Suicide Squad, but Cena told him it had already finished shooting. He started to get upset and then Cena gave him an Attitude Adjustment and headed backstage.

