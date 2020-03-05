The NWO Announced to This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Ahead of their WWE Hall of Fame induction next month, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman of the NWO will appear on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown for a special “Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss. The show’s card will also feature a Firefly Fun House segment from Bray Wyatt, a tag team matching pitting Sasha Banks & Bayley against Naomi and Lacey Evans and a six-team tag team match to determine which team will enter Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match last.

Along with the NWO (which will also feature Hulk Hogan), this year’s Hall of Fame class will include The Bella Twins, JBL and Batista.

This year’s induction will put all four members into the Hall of Fame for a second time, joining Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Booker T as two-time inductees

“You’ve got four guys that were basically going at Vince as a shoot, pushing hard to actually try to take over,” Hogan said when the induction was announced back in December. “Not put him out of business but basically take his spot and be the No. 1 company. All of a sudden, you’re inducting four guys in the Hall of Fame that 20 years ago were trying to stab you in the back. It’s like Vince says: In the WWE, never say never.”

In a recent interview on the After The Bell podcast, Nash talked about what would’ve happened in his career if he hadn’t left for WCW back in 1996.

“Well if I would have stayed, I wouldn’t have dropped the belt to Bret to give to Shawn [Michaels, who won the title from Hart at WrestleMania XII in a 60-minute Iron Man match], unless I was guaranteed a win at Mania against Taker,” Nash said. “I wouldn’t have done it. No, I would have had three losses in a row. I would have needed a big win right there. So then there goes the streak.

“I’m just saying, butterfly effect. Mark wasn’t a mark,” he added. “For me to do business, that could have been a possibility…I definitely wouldn’t have coughed it up without something. There’s a lot of things that could’ve changed.”