Everything Announced for WWE SmackDown Tonight on FOX

The road to WWE SummerSlam continues tonight during SmackDown on FOX. WWE has announced two matches for the show, as well as a couple of additional segments in hopes of turning out some viewers for a show that has seen its viewership fall significantly over the last several weeks. Last week's show saw a decrease in viewership compared to the previous couple of weeks when the numbers had ticked up slightly, but the weekly broadcasts remains much lower in terms of pure viewership than they were pre-pandemic. That said, the show still has ranked highly in regards to the key 18-49 target demographic rating.

The two matches announced for tonight are "King" Baron Corbin taking on Jeff Hardy and SmackDown newcomer Matt Riddle versus Sheamus. Sheamus is coming off of his bar fight loss to Jeff Hardy a couple of weeks back, while Riddle continues to fight off all comers with Corbin still having a ransom on his head. Meanwhile, Corbin interrupted Hardy last week fresh off his victory against Sheamus and dampened the mood. Hardy's character will be out for revenge.

Also announced is a Firefly Fun House segment where Bray Wyatt will address The Fiend's attack on Alexa Bliss last week. Plus, The Miz and John Morrison host a "Dirt Sheet" segment with Sonya Deville.

Per WWE.com:

After the shocking conclusion to last week’s SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will return for an all-new edition of “The Firefly Fun House.” “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerged with a shocking attack on Alexa Bliss, as Universal Champion Braun Strowman remains missing. Wyatt had warned that the demonic creature was ready to be unleashed, and “The Fiend” set his sights on the helpless Bliss. Will the “Firefly Fun House” host reveal the true motivations of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s attack? And will he continue to tempt The Monster Among Men with his actions? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C for the latest edition of “The Firefly Fun House.”

What do you want to see happen tonight on SmackDown? Which segment are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below! Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste and check out my podcast Top Rope Nation for a twice-weekly discussion on the world of pro wrestling.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.