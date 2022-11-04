WWE SmackDown Preview: Gunther vs Rey Mysterio IC Title Match, Liv Morgan's No DQ Match, and More

A new episode of WWE SmackDown is almost here, and fans are in for a night full of hard-hitting matches on the eve of Crown Jewel. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Gunther defends his vaunted Title against legend Rey Mysterio, and it is sure to be a physical match-up. So will Liv Morgan's match against Sonya Deville, as it will be a No Disqualifications match following Morgan's brutal attack on Deville from last week. The final confirmed match on the card is what promises to be an exciting match between Ricochet and LA Knight, though it is also expected that the Bloodline will be a factor during tonight's show.

Mysterio recently left Monday Night Raw after Dominik turned on him and joined Judgement Day, and Triple H convinced him to join SmackDown instead of leaving WWE entirely. It didn't take him long to win a Title opportunity, emerging victorious from a Fatal 4-Way to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, and that match will take place tonight.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Deville faced each other last week, and Deville seemed to be in the driver's seat for a while, but her trash-talking backfired. Instead of keeping Morgan down it sent her into an unhinged space, and she would end up hitting a superplex on Deville onto a pile of chairs. Morgan seemed to slip further into this new persona after the match ended, and now the two stars will meet in a No DQ match on tonight's SmackDown.

As for LA Knight, he was talking a big game backstage and was confronted by Ricochet, who took him to task and called him out. Knight was too happy to oblige, and now they will face each other in one on one action tonight. Is this the beginning of a larger feud? We'll just have to wait and see, but if so, it should be immensely entertaining.

While they aren't listed in the official rundown, this is SmackDown, so you can expect some Bloodline action at some point during the show. It's also possible we see the Brawling Brutes, Braun Strowman, Legado Del Fantasma, Hit Row, and more, and you can check out the episode when it airs on FOX tonight at 7 PM CST.

Are you excited for WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!