WWE SmackDown: Early Preview For Tonight's Show

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be Survivor Series fallout as WWE transitions into some new stories to take us to the TLC PPV event next month. As of press time, no matches have been announced for tonight's show though we will update when (and if) they are. However, WWE is teasing more with the story between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Uso came out during the conclusion of Reigns' match with Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, hoping to win over the approval of Reigns following some disappointing losses at Survivor Series and SmackDown last week.

In addition to that story, Carmella will be the next challenger for Sasha Banks and we will likely get a follow-up to their heat in recent weeks.

WWE has released the following hype video for tonight's show.

'

The full results of last Sunday's Survivor Series PPV event were as follows:

The Miz won an 18-man Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)



Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw def. Team SmackDown



SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day



United States Champion Bobby Lashley def. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn



SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks def. Raw Women's Champion Asuka



Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match: Team Raw def. Team SmackDown



WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins was one of the most high profile names to move to SmackDown during the most recent WWE Draft. However, Rollins is off now due to his fiance, Becky Lynch, getting ready to give birth to the couple's first child.

Speaking of Lynch and how she is doing at this stage of her pregnancy, Rollins recently said, "She's doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It's crazy to think we'll be parents soon. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she's been so incredible through the entire pregnancy."