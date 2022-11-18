WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn Takes on the World Cup Tournament, Shotzi vs Baszler, and More

WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series War Games, and with just over a week to go tonight's episode of SmackDown will definitely have some carryover to the big event, though that's not all. SmackDown will also continue the World Cup Tournament, with two more first-round match-ups, though one is in question as Mustafa Ali is technically cleared to wrestle but is not nearly 100% and is sporting bandages around his ribs. As for War Games, Shotzi will be taking on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event, and tonight she will face Rousey's ally and friend in a match ahead of the Title match.

Shotzi won the Six Pack match to earn a shot at Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship at War Games, and her and Baszler would immediately butt heads as a result, with Baszler attacking her backstage with Rousey watching on. Tonight is a chance at payback for Shotzi, and we'll have to wait and see if Shotzi will bring along any reinforcements to make sure the odds are even.

Moving back to the World Cup Tournament, last week Santos Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, while Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal. They will move on to the next round and will face whoever wins tonight's first-round matches, which will be Ali vs Ricochet and Butch vs Sami Zayn.

If The Bloodline is in the house, it will be difficult for Butch to win that match-up, but perhaps he can grab a win just by pure will (or with some help to balance the scales from Ridge Holland and Sheamus). Ali's injury definitely stacks the deck against him in his match against Ricochet, but perhaps luck will be on his side.

Lately both Raw and SmackDown have featured several surprise returns and intriguing backstage segments, so we could end up getting another of either throughout tonight's show. One of the most memorable moments of last week was the head-to-head exchange between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, so maybe we'll get more from those two to cement this feud tonight? One can only hope.

Are you excited for WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!