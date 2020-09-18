What To Expect On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on FOX hits the airwaves this evening come off a hot streak. The brand has turned a corner creatively in recent weeks, certainly spurred on by the return of Roman Reigns which has envigorated the show. Last week's broadcast was the most-watched edition of SmackDown since April 10th, the post-WrestleMania show. How does WWE plan to sustain the momentum tonight on FOX? They've announced a few segments for SmackDown already.

Noticeably, the brand will recreate the main event from last week's show, apparently taking the lesson that fans were interested in it due to the ratings and that they can get some more mileage out of it. Last week, Roman Reigns didn't enter the ring until the closing moments, coming out and blind-tagging himself in, hitting a Spear, and getting the victory for he and cousin Jey Uso.

Tonight, Reigns and Uso will once again take on Sheamus and King Corbin. However, Reigns is forced to enter the ring right off the bat in what is being billed as a "Samoan Street Fight."

Via WWE.com:

The Bloodline will be back at it as Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battle Sheamus & King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight this Friday on SmackDown. As first reported by Sports Illustrated, the rematch has been set as Reigns & Uso will once again team up before their Universal Championship showdown at WWE Clash of Champions. The Superstar cousins united last week against The Celtic Warrior & Corbin with Uso doing much of the heavy lifting. Uso showed grit in fighting off the attacks of both towering Superstars as The Big Dog laid in wait backstage. Reigns’ music helped slow down the onslaught from Sheamus & Corbin, as The Big Dog’s entrance allowed Uso to regroup. A high-flying splash from Uso on Sheamus all but sealed the victory, but the Universal Champion cunningly tagged himself in to provide the exclamation point. Reigns then delivered a punishing Spear to The Celtic Warrior to secure the win. It wasn’t all smiles after the triumph, as the two cousins traded tenses glares while Uso attempted to raise their hands in victory. Will Reigns use the help of Uso to “Wreck Everyone and Leave” once again? Or will Sheamus & King Corbin be able to capitalize on any friction lingering between the cousins? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to catch the Samoan Street Fight.

Also announced for tonight is Sasha Banks' return to SmackDown. This follows Bayley's attack on her two weeks ago, officially igniting their highly anticipated break-up storyling. Last week, Bayley addressed her actions and "The Boss" will get her chance tonight.

Speaking of partners, Alexa Bliss will host an edition of "Moment of Bliss" with Nikki Cross, her former championship tag team partner and someone whom she has seen at odds with in recent weeks with her developing storyline with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Lastly, Sami Zayn will wrestle AJ Styles after getting involved in his Intercontinental Championship match last week. This is Zayn's first match since his bout with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36 back in March.

ComicBook will have full coverage of WWE SmackDown tonight as the show is ongoing!