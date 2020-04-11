WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Rating, Viewership Since Moving To FOX

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.304 million viewers according to the overnights published at Showbuzz Daily. The number comes from a first hour that garnered 2.372 million viewers and a second hour that came in with 2.235 million viewers. This number is down from 2.398 million viewers last week, and even worse, if the number holds (final figures will be out on Monday) it would make this week’s edition of SmackDown the least-watched broadcast since the show moved to FOX in October. That is of the shows that have aired on FOX proper, the October 25th episode that aired on FS1 due to the World Series drew jut 888,000 viewers.

In the 18-49 age group key ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.60 rating for the night. Among network competition, that number trailed Shark Tank, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and The Blacklist. Up until recently, SmackDown always dominated in this demographic, winning it most weeks. The 0.60 rating is way down from the 0.80 demo rating the show did last week. Every other edition of SmackDown this year has drawn an 18-49 demo rating between 0.70 and 0.80. If this number holds, it is by far the lowest 18-49 rating the show has drawn since moving to FOX in October.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown drew a 0.40 which tied it with Shark Tank, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. for first place on the night in that demo.

This week’s show was headlined by new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. What did you think of Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX? Let us know in the comments section below.