WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Set FOX Record Lows This Week

This week's overnight WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in, and once again, the show set an all time low since moving to FOX. The coronavirus pandemic and empty arena shows have done a real number on WWE, failing to move their numbers in the right direction despite more people stuck at home during the pandemic. SmackDown has seen their numbers fall consistently over the last several weeks.

According to the report published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.014 million viewers this week on FOX. That is down almost eight percent from last week's show, which set a record FOX low at the time with 2.187 million viewers. This week's first hour did 2.050 million viewers and the second hour dropped below two million viewers, coming in at 1.978 million viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, which SmackDown consistently won among network competition for the first several months the show was on FOX, SmackDown did a 0.50 demo rating this week. That number was seventh place among the networks on Friday night. Last week's show did a 0.60 rating in the demo, which the show had been doing for a few weeks. A 0.50 rating here, if it holds, would be the lowest so far on FOX. Final figures will be out on Monday.

SmackDown had held on in recent weeks in the 18-34 ratings demo to the top spot, or tying for the top spot, but that was not the case this week. In that demo, SmackDown drew a 0.30 rating, which was topped by the NFL Draft and Blue Bloods. This is also the lowest rating the show has drawn on FOX in this demo as well.

SmackDown this week was headlined by a lengthy segment to close the show honoring Triple H for 25 years with the WWE. The segment featured surprise appearances from Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center, as well as Face Time calls from Stephanie McMahon, Road Dogg Brian James, and Ric Flair. The show was heavily promoted in advance, so the fact that it failed to increase viewership and actually saw a massive decrease compared to last week has to be seen as a disappointment.

