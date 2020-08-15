WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Remain Steady for SummerSlam Build

The overnight ratings figures are in for this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcast, and the Friday night show saw its numbers remain relatively steady this week as compared to where it has been of late. According to the figures published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 1.979 million viewers this week based off of a first hour that drew 1.932 million viewers and a second hour that drew 2.025 million viewers. Last week's show averaged 1.962 million viewers when all was said and done. This week's final ratings figures will be available on Monday and could change slightly by that point.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked number eight for the night on network television. The show was bested by Shark Tank, 20/20, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, and Dateline NBC.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating, with both hours of the show doing that same number. This was first place for the night among network competition. Dateline NBC trailed with a 0.45 rating, with the first hour doing a 0.50 but the second hour falling to a 0.40.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown ruled that demographic coming in first place among network competition with a 0.30 demo rating.

If the demo ratings hold when final figures are released Monday, this will be the sixth week in a row that SmackDown has done a 0.50 among 18-49 year olds. Outside of a blip on July 3rd when the show dropped to a 0.40 during the holiday weekend, every single SmackDown since the start of June has drawn a 0.50 in the target demo. While it is certainly consistent, the show was routinely drawing 0.80 and 0.70 pre-pandemic.

This week's SmackDown was built around Alexa Bliss returning to television to address Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, as well as a Big E vs. John Morrison singles match, a tri-brand women's battle royal, and more from Retribution.

