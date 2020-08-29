WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For This Week

WWE SmackDown on Friday night saw its television ratings remain remarkably consistent with what the show drew last week. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.181 million viewers for FOX on Friday night, based off of a first hour that garnered 2.210 million viewers and a second hour that came in with 2.151 million viewers. Last week's show did an average of 2.198 million, slightly more than this week. It should be noted that this week's numbers could change slightly by the time the numbers are finalized on Monday.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.60 rating on Friday night in the overnights. This was equal to the rating the show did last week, and it ranked first place on Friday night across network competition.

In terms of pure viewership figures, SmackDown's 2.181 million viewers ranked fifth place for the night on network television. It was defeated by Shark Tank, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, and Dateline NBC.

In the 18-34 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.30 in the overnights. This ranked first place across network television in that demo as well, narrowly beating the 0.25 that America's Got Talent earned.

SmackDown this week built around Roman Reigns' return to the show following his appearance at SummerSlam this weekend. In the end, he was shown backstage with his new manager, Paul Heyman. The show also featured Alexa Bliss apparently continuing a slow heel turn, as well as Sami Zayn's surprising return to television and a heel turn by Chad Gable (Shorty G).

What did you think of WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below! Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.

WWE presents Payback live on the WWE Network tomorrow night. ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the show as it is airing live, so make sure to check back with us then!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.