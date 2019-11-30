WWE SmackDown Ratings Down This Week During Holiday Weekend

As expected, WWE SmackDown experienced a ratings drop this week for the Friday night broadcast on FOX.

Occurring on the busiest shopping day of the year (Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving), most industry insiders expected a fall in viewership and demographic ratings this week and that’s exactly what happened. In fact, all of network television was down on Friday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The November 29th WWE SmackDown came in with an average of 2.336 million viewers according to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily. This is the lowest viewership number drawn on FOX since SmackDown started on the network on October 4th. The number narrowly beat the previous low, the November 15th broadcast, that drew 2.350 million viewers.

Despite the fall in viewership, SmackDown did still finish the night with the highest rating among the 18-49 year old demographic on network television on Friday night. SmackDown drew a 0.70 rating among the 18-49 demo (down from 0.80 last week) and a 0.45 rating among the 18-34 demo (down from 0.50 last week).

When it comes to these demographic ratings, SmackDown’s 0.45 among 18-34 year olds was the second lowest number for that demo drawn on FOX. The November 15th show did a 0.40. The 0.70 rating drawn among 18-49 year olds tied the November 15th broadcast for lowest rating for that demographic since moving to FOX.

What did you think of this week’s WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.