WWE SmackDown Draws Best Viewership Since April

WWE SmackDown saw its viewership increase significantly this week on FOX. According to the overnight figures released by Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged an audience of 2.261 million viewers on Friday night. This was a jump of just over six percent from last week's show, which averaged 2.129 million viewers across its two hours. This week's number is comprised of a first hour which drew 2.236 million viewers and a second hour that drew 2.286 million viewers. Final figures will be released on Monday. This viewership number is the highest SmackDown has done since the April 10th, post WrestleMania broadcast. It could increase even more, as last week's number went up from 2.066 million to 2.129 million when finalized figures were issued on Monday.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 demo rating in the overnights. This was up from 0.55 last week and was number one for the night across network television. This rating is in line with three of the four broadcasts from last month, which also pulled in 0.60 demo ratings among 18-49 year olds.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown did a 0.30 rating, which was the same demo rating the show did last week. This was number two for the night across network television, being defeated by Love Island on CBS.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown's 2.261 million viewers ranked fifth for the night among network competition. It was defeated by 20/20, 9/11 Remembered, Blue Bloods, and MacGyver.

SmackDown featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns continuing his storyline with his cousin, and challenger at WWE Night of Champions, Jey Uso. There was also a number one contenders match for the SmackDown Women's Championship involving Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and Tamina, Bayley explaining her turn on Sasha Banks, and Sami Zayn attacking both AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy during their Intercontinental Championship match.

