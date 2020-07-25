WWE SmackDown Fans React to Jeff Hardy's Brother Nero Transformation
WWE SmackDown on Friday night was headlined by a Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, the latest in the controversial storyline between the two WWE stars. No matter what one's opinion has been on the storyline use of Hardy's real life battles with drugs and alcohol on television of late, the two men put in some hard work on Friday to come up with a pretty entertaining segment for SmackDown viewers.
The ending of the match certainly got people talking. After Sheamus took out Hardy, Hardy was on the ground with a hat over his face. When the hat was removed, he had transformed into his Brother Nero alter ego, complete with face paint.
Hardy used that newfound energy to regain his momentum against his opponent. He eventually scaled a ladder inside the bar and hit a Swantom Bomb on to Sheamus and covered for the pinfall.
Following the match, Twitter lit up with reactions to Hardy's transformation on SmackDown. Here are some of the best reactions we saw.
WWE Leaning Into Some New Faces?
Big E, Gran Metalik, and Brother Nero getting pushed? Maybe #WWE messed around and actually stumbled onto a show that will be watchable. #Smackdown https://t.co/dGFbiYRx1H— Jordan (@JTOinIndy) July 25, 2020
Do You Have Faith?
WWE gonna butcher Brother Nero https://t.co/65B5fakJgn— Ryan II..Stay Safe Out There🧼 #BLM #HBOMaxForROKU (@SliceOfRyanII) July 25, 2020
The Broken Universe To Span Two Companies?
I can definitely see WWE doing "brother Nero" while Matt does Broken Matt on AEW.— Drew Nicholas (@BigMoneyDrew) July 25, 2020
Are We Sure, Though?
#Smackdown BROTHER NERO WINS AND FINALLY THIS FEUD IS OVER! i'll drink to that pic.twitter.com/OYcZ2Jhgv6— Ray Frand (@RayBtwin91) July 25, 2020
It Sure Seems Like It
Jeff Hardy is slowly transitioning into Brother Nero!!— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhil_kamath20) July 25, 2020
This is going to be great#BarFight #SmackDown
Or Perhaps That Was Actually Willow The Whisp?
Considering how it ended...well question is which Jeff won the match? Some may say Brother Nero...or could it have been? pic.twitter.com/TpVuoZe3tn— King_Karma (@KingKarmaSlayer) July 25, 2020
