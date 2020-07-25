WWE SmackDown Fans React to Jeff Hardy's Brother Nero Transformation

WWE SmackDown on Friday night was headlined by a Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, the latest in the controversial storyline between the two WWE stars. No matter what one's opinion has been on the storyline use of Hardy's real life battles with drugs and alcohol on television of late, the two men put in some hard work on Friday to come up with a pretty entertaining segment for SmackDown viewers.

The ending of the match certainly got people talking. After Sheamus took out Hardy, Hardy was on the ground with a hat over his face. When the hat was removed, he had transformed into his Brother Nero alter ego, complete with face paint.

Hardy used that newfound energy to regain his momentum against his opponent. He eventually scaled a ladder inside the bar and hit a Swantom Bomb on to Sheamus and covered for the pinfall.

Following the match, Twitter lit up with reactions to Hardy's transformation on SmackDown. Here are some of the best reactions we saw.